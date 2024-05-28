Jennifer Lopez Explains 'Scary' Part Of Seeing AI-Edited Photos Of Herself

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jennifer Lopez says she’s seen AI do “scary” things with her likeness.

Lopez’s latest film, “Atlas,” explores the possibilities of artificial intelligence, with the actor playing a data analyst who has to rely on the technology to protect humanity from an evil robot.

At last week’s premiere of the film in Los Angeles, the star told Variety, “I think this movie does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the Mexico City premiere of "Atlas" on May 21. The star talked about the good and bad sides of AI at the film's Los Angeles premiere last week. Medios y Media via Getty Images

Lopez also recalled some of her real-world experience with the technology, saying she’s seen ads use digitally manipulated photos of her face with “wrinkles” to sell “skincare that I know nothing about.”

“It’s really scary,” she said. “Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary.”

Still, the singer said that people should be “open to all possibilities” of what it can offer.

“These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides,” she said.

