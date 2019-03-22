1 / 6 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

<a href="http://www.out.com/out-exclusives/2012/01/11/neil-patrick-harris-david-burtka-love-couple-stars-children?page=0,2" target="_blank">Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were engaged</a> long before same–sex marriage was legalized, they were just waiting for the rest of the world to come around. Burtka proposed to Harris first, making sure to do it on the exact street corner where they first met. "We were on our way to an event at an Indian casino 45 minutes out of town in a limousine, and David wanted to stop for some reason that I didn’t quite get. I thought he wanted to get some booze or something. And then he got on one knee and proposed, and I was so freaked out by it that I said, 'Yes,' but I didn’t know what it meant. Then I got the ring and loved it, and a year later, on Valentine’s Day, I proposed to him in Santa Monica," Neil Patrick Harris told Out magazine.

AP