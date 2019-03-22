ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Engagement Gets Barack Obama's Vote

The 44th president of the U.S. loves love.

Alex Rodriguez has acknowledged the many well wishes he and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, have received since they announced their engagement on Instagram on March 9. But there was one that deserved a special shoutout.

On Friday morning, Rodriguez posted a photo on Twitter of a handwritten note he received from former President Barack Obama

If you can’t make out the handwriting, the note says: “Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Most Romantic Celebrity Engagement Stories
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jennifer Lopez Celebrities Barack Obama Alex Rodriguez
CONVERSATIONS