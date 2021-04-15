Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Are Officially Broken Up: We're 'Better As Friends'

Well, the rumors are true: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are over.

After weeks of speculation, the singer and the baseball star released a joint statement exclusively to the “Today” show on Thursday saying they “are better as friends.”

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said in the statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been a couple since 2017 and got engaged in March 2019.

Despite appearing joyous at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, reports have been swirling for weeks that the pair were on the verge of breaking up. Lopez shared a snapshot of herself with Rodriguez in the Dominican Republic at the end of February on Instagram, but he has not appeared on her page since.

In mid-March, the couple released a statement to CNN through their representative saying that they were still in a relationship and “working through some things.” Earlier this week, there were reports that they were “completely back on,” though fans noticed Lopez posted a photo recently that showed her sans engagement ring.

Lopez and Rodriguez had been scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but postponed the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all,” Lopez told Andy Cohen last year. “So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘OK, we got to cancel everything.’”