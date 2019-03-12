Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Share Intimate Photos From Their Engagement

﻿Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still basking in the soft glow of their romantic beachside wedding proposal, sharing more photos on Tuesday from the intimate moment.

The couple, who announced their engagement on Saturday with matching Instagram posts of a giant diamond ring, shared pictures from the moment the former Yankees player seemed to pop the question. Rodriguez stood on bended knee before Lopez right by the ocean. The dancer covered her face as Rodriguez revealed the ring and slid the diamond on her finger.

“Locking it down,” Rodriquez wrote in the caption of the photo, adding the hashtag, “futuremrsrodriquez.”

The two, who have been dating in public since 2017, also posted a message to their fans on their Instagram Stories.

“There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings. Gratitude. Excitement. And just ... joy,” the post read. “We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations.”

The message appears above another shot of the pair embracing during the proposal.