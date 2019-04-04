Jennifer Lopez Reveals When She Knew Alex Rodriguez Was 'The One'

Jennifer Lopez recently shared details about her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, and when she knew she wanted to marry the former New York Yankees star.

During an interview on “SiriusXM Hits 1” published Thursday, Lopez called A-Rod her best friend and said the two are “very similar.”

“It’s one of those things ... you meet a like-minded person, who is trying to be the best they can be, and always trying to grow, and then they help you grow, and you help them grow,” she said, adding that “together we make each other better.”

Asked when she knew Rodriguez was “the one” ― and when she knew she wanted to get married again ― the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer revealed that it was about a year into dating him.

“I was just sussing it out,” Lopez said with a smile after noting everything she’s “been through” in her previous relationships.

“Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon,” she continued, later adding, “When it happened, I think it was the right time, we both knew.”

Lopez has two children, twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez and Lopez frequently share photos on social media that capture their blended family together. They announced their engagement on social media last month.

Lopez spoke about her relationship with Rodriguez during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017.