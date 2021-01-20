Jennifer Lopez Belts 'Let's Get Loud' In Middle Of Biden Inauguration Performance

Jennifer Lopez gave her medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” a slight remix when she performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

After Lady Gaga delivered an impassioned rendition of the national anthem, Lopez arrived on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington dressed in an all-white Chanel ensemble.

For most of her performance, Lopez stuck to familiar beats of the traditional songs, infusing the lyrics with a sense of emotion matching the historic nature of the ceremony.

But toward the end, the singer, who is of Puerto Rican descent, added some extra flair, reciting a section of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

“Una nación, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” she said, which translates to “one nation under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all.”

Then, she somewhat surprisingly belted out “Let’s get loud” in the tune of her 1996 smash single before concluding.

The unexpected mashup caught many who were watching by surprise, with fans hilariously reacting on social media.

Not a "Let's Get Loud" mashup with "America The Beautiful" I-- — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) January 20, 2021

jennifer lopez sneaking “let’s get loud” into america the beautiful has me irretrievably gagged — Adam Goldman (@theadamgoldman) January 20, 2021

Gaga dressed like a Hunger Games sponsor. J Lo worked “let’s get loud” into this land is your land. Everything about this is so extra — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 20, 2021

Trump sworn in. "How bad could it be?" smash cut to JLo doing Let's Get Loud amid the ashes of an attempted insurrection in DC. hundreds of thousands are dead. Bernie is wearing his lil mittens — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2021

I know i’m late because I’m, frankly, still stunned but did jlo really sing “let’s get loud” in the middle of “This Land is Your Land?” pic.twitter.com/2sss3xmVhg — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) January 20, 2021

Lopez’s performance was followed by Garth Brooks singing “Amazing Grace” and Biden delivering his inaugural address.

Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington on Tuesday ahead of the ceremony, where she met with members of the National Guard tasked with defending the Capitol in the wake of the pro-Trump riot just two weeks ago.

“What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice,” she wrote alongside a video of herself and a group of masked service members. “I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans.”

What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. 🇺🇸 Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. ❤️🤍💙 #inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/xgk64I1bRr — jlo (@JLo) January 19, 2021

Apparently, Lopez’s arrival caused quite the stir, as Chrissy Teigen, who was in Washington with husband John Legend for inauguration festivities, hilariously capturing the singer on video heading to the Capitol.