Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Sing 'Jenny From The Block' At Her 52nd Birthday Bash

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked fully loved up and channeling some serious nostalgia at Lopez’s 52nd birthday extravaganza this weekend.

Spotted at L’Opera in St-Tropez, the newly Instagram official couple was seen canoodling at a table next to the DJ booth as fellow revelers celebrated Lopez’s birthday.

In various videos shared by fan pages on social media as well as DJ Hugo M (who performed at the fete), the duo are seen whispering to each other, kissing and snapping photos.

DJ Hugo M even shared a video of Lopez and Affleck singing along and bopping to Lopez’s hit “Jenny From the Block,” a particularly notable jam considering Affleck was in the music video for the song all the way back in 2002.

Fashion blogger Rebel Neda told ET Online that she was in attendance at L’Opera that night and that the duo “looked very happy and were kissing throughout the night and looked super in love.”

“They were very friendly to other party goers. ... Ben and J.Lo felt very comfortable and had the time of their life with the crazy, personal birthday show that L’Opera put on for them,” she said. “They got a lot of attention, but they seemed to love it. They stayed until the closing time at 3 a.m.”

Neda also did a Q&A about what she saw at the party and further confirmed with a video that “Ben and Jen” were “super cute kissing all the time.”

Instagram

Lopez and Affleck have been romantically linked for their second go-around since April. The duo was famously previously engaged back in 2004 before breaking it off. Lopez would go on to marry Marc Anthony and have twins, Emme and Max, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner and had children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

After each divorced from their respective partners and had other high-profile romances, the two found their way back to each other and have not been shy about being seen in public together. Despite not confirming to any outlet that they were back together, they proved the rumors were true with a steamy photo on Lopez’s Instagram page earlier on Saturday ahead of her party.

Alongside other images of the Bronx native in a string bikini, Lopez shared a snapshot of her and Affleck in a passionate embrace. She captioned the images with, “5 2 … what it do,” and all we have to say is: No one is aging quite like you, Jennifer.