Jennifer Lopez Shares What It's Been Like Blending Families With Ben Affleck

The couple, who wed in the summer of 2022, have five children between them.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about what it’s been like blending her family with Ben Affleck’s, now that it’s been six months after the two wed.

The actor and singer said during an appearance on “Today” on Monday that the process of merging their families together has been “emotional.”

“We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it’s been like a really emotional transition, but at the same time, all your dreams coming true,” she said. “It’s just been a phenomenal year ... my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares two daughters and one son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 10.

The couple has been photographed on several occasions spending quality time with each other’s kids since they tied the knot over the summer.

Jennifer Lopez pictured taking a cruise with Ben Affleck (not pictured) and some of their children on July 23, 2022, in Paris.
Pierre Suu via Getty Images

In November, Lopez shared a sweet photo of Affleck hugging her son Max in a slideshow of photos she posted on Instagram after Thanksgiving.

The “Shotgun Wedding” actor has talked about her and Affleck’s journey in combining their families before.

The singer told Vogue in November that the transition of merging their families together “is a process that needs to be handled with so much care.”

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” she continued. “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Lopez and Affleck got married in Las Vegas in July, before they hosted a second wedding outside of Savannah, Georgia, in August. They confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after they called off their engagement in 2004.

