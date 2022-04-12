Jennifer Lopez revealed exactly how her “biggest dream” came true over the weekend, when her boyfriend ― now fiancé ― Ben Affleck got down on one knee and proposed to the singer for a second time.

“Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?” the entertainer said in the Tuesday edition of her newsletter, called “On The JLo.”

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she explained.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury via Getty Images

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” the actor added.

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she continued. “Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

Lopez ended the note by referencing her gorgeous, green diamond ring. “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be,” she wrote.

Lopez announced her second engagement to Affleck through her newsletter over the weekend, after teasing that she had a “major announcement” on the way.

The couple arrive at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec.12, 2021, in Hollywood. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

The actors famously dated before from 2002 to 2004, with Affleck previously popping the question with a pink diamond before the two called off their wedding and ultimately parted ways.

The singer told People magazine in February that she was grateful that the two got another chance at love and that she was “proud” to be with Affleck again.

