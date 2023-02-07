J.Lo And Ben Affleck Appeared To Have A Spat At The Grammys, And People Have Theories

Jennifer Lopez has perfected her image as a poised professional while her husband, Ben Affleck, has always tended to wear his heart on his back sleeve.

So, when the newlyweds were caught on camera at the Grammys apparently bickering with each other, their respective responses to the realization that they’d been busted were, well, hilariously on-brand.

The way Jlo and Ben didn’t know they were being filmed 💀😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wgZCxTyNGK — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 6, 2023

In a clip shared widely on social media, Grammys host Trevor Noah appears to be in the middle of a bit, with an oblivious Bennifer verbally sparring nearby. When they both realize they’re on camera, Lopez quickly shifts gears from looking annoyed to being completely engaged in Noah’s antics. Meanwhile, Affleck attempts to perk up and play along, but quickly slouches back and offers what looks like a sad smile to the camera.

Someone please check on Ben Affleck #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W8A5hVb6LJ — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck's face knew we were talking about it, and it looked right at us and spoke 👀 pic.twitter.com/sd5yLQJI3V — Ben Affleck's Mood (@PetitPoulet75) February 6, 2023

The crack in the couple’s veneer — and the inability to hear what they were talking about — led many on social media to speculate about their alleged spat.

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

The way Ben whispered “camera” and they both instantly became famous lol https://t.co/XtKlDpnReY — Matthew “Mookie” Farris (@shitmookiesays) February 6, 2023

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are going through some shit. 😂



No, you can’t go back to the limo, behave Affleck…#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/NLcd8lVcw7 — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) February 6, 2023

Lip reader reveals what was said during the tense exchange between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that was caught on camera during The Grammys. pic.twitter.com/iWwOGQvMgd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 7, 2023

The Daily Mail even went so far as to hire a lip-reading expert to figure out what they were saying.

“Stop,” Lopez told Affleck, according to a lip reader who spoke to the tabloid. “Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

What exactly was said between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs? @SamOnTV has the KTLA entertainment team on the case. https://t.co/UoAqlCFG2U pic.twitter.com/RjaNaLotOm — KTLA Entertainment (@ktlaENT) February 7, 2023

And although one should maybe give this interpretation as much credence as, say, Dunkin’ Donuts’ claim that all of America runs on its coffee, it’s easy to understand why someone might think this is what they were arguing about.

Mostly because it doesn’t take any kind of lip reading or body language expert to see that Affleck spent Sunday night looking like a sad emo boy stuck in an American Girl store.

Grammys viewers caught several instances of Affleck looking miserable, posted them online, and cracked a few jokes. Check out the tweets below. And if you’re reading this, Ben, don’t worry, we all feel that way sometimes.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

there’s jlo having the time of her life and then there’s ben… being ben affleck😭😂 in all fairness he looks like he’s having fun here.. he’s making tiny dance movements and mouthing the words 🥳 way to go ben darling! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eAYsgzShcw — kaii (@justj_Lo) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck at the GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/5TB3ZiKxaj — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 6, 2023