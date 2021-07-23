Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spotted Looking Snuggly In Leah Remini's Birthday Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen looking very happy and cozy in a snapshot revealed by Leah Remini, marking the first time the pair has been seen on Instagram together in any official capacity.

The “Kevin Can Wait” star shared a montage of images from her birthday party in June on Instagram this week and one picture was particularly gossip-worthy.

“Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday,” Remini wrote in the caption. “I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”

Shortly after the 0:30 mark, Affleck is seen in a black-and-white photo nestled between Remini and Lopez, who has her hand prominently on his chest.

Remini and Lopez have been close friends for years. Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony introduced them in 2004.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed their apparent second attempt at romance, but have been setting the rumor mill into a tizzy for months.

The duo, who previously dated and were engaged in the early aughts, was seen back together for the first time in April, after Lopez announced she and fiance Alex Rodriguez were splitting up. She and Affleck have since been seen together everywhere from Montana to Los Angeles to the Hamptons.

Earlier this week, a source close to Lopez and Affleck told People that the actor is “very happy” with Lopez and that “she’s wonderful for him.”

“They want to do everything they can to make this work,” the source told the publication.