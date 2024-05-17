EntertainmentCelebrity CouplesJennifer Lopez Ben Affleck

Rumors Fly After Jennifer Lopez Likes Post On Relationship Red Flags

Until Thursday, J.Lo and husband, Ben Affleck, hadn't been photographed in public for 47 days.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A simple like of an Instagram post is making people wonder if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having marital problems.

Until Thursday night, when the couple were photographed together for the first time in 47 days, according to People.

The couple famously dated in the early part of the century only to reunite in 2021 and get married in 2022.

TMZ noted on Thursday that Affleck has been living in a different home than Lopez ― though both are still wearing their wedding rings.

In addition, the couple reunited in Los Angeles on Thursday to watch a school play featuring one of Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to In Touch Weekly.

The extended absence is raising eyebrows with some people, as well as the revelation that Lopez appeared to like a March 19 Instagram post by relationship coach Lenna Marsak on relationship red flags.

In the post, she said that people “cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety,” doesn’t respect others’ time, “lacks effective communication skills,” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

In an Instagram story, Marsak noted the like and said it didn’t matter whether it came from “Jlo or her PR team, I’ll take it.”

In another story, she asked her followers to give the entertainer some slack.

“Please be kind to Jennifer Lopez because she’s a human being. I do not know if they’re getting divorced,” she said. “I hope not, but yeah, please.”

