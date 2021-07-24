Jennifer Lopez Posts Makeout Pic With Ben Affleck, Finally Confirming Their Relationship

“Bennifer” is officially back!

Jennifer Lopez on Saturday appeared to finally confirm her relationship with Ben Affleck, posting a photograph of them kissing on Instagram and Twitter.

Lopez, who turned 52 on Saturday, posted the steamy picture as part of a series of photos in which she donned a printed string bikini, marking her birthday.

“5 2 … what it do,” she wrote in a caption with a heart emoji.

Prior to the makeout pic, Lopez and Affleck — who dated and got engaged in the early aughts before calling it quits — had kept mum about their rekindled romance.

The pair, who have been seen canoodling for months, made their first joint Instagram appearance on Friday in a snap posted by friend and actor Leah Remini.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in June that the couple were feeling “hopeful about their relationship this time around“ and were ”on the same page.”