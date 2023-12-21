Jennifer Lopez Uses Shocking Term To Describe First Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez said she and Ben Affleck are still suffering from the media onslaught during their first romance in the early 2000s.
“We both have PTSD,” she told Variety on Wednesday.
“But we’re older now,” she added. “We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”
The original “Bennifer” hit the skids after they called off their 2003 wedding and eventually split. Lopez called it her “biggest heartbreak.”
When Lopez found love with her “Gigli” costar in the aughts, she got more than she bargained for, telling People in 2022: “When we were younger maybe some of those outside voices were a little bit tougher for us to reconcile and survive.”
But “Bennifer 2.0” seems to be doing much better: The pair relaunched in 2021 and married in 2022.
Now, Lopez is documenting their romantic revival in her new “This Is Me ... Now” album and companion film.
“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” she said to Variety.
She called the short film a “musical experience” but remained mum on the details. A teaser released for the film offers a glimpse of what viewers can expect though, with Lopez appearing to burn an old love letter in one notably dramatized scene.
“When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always … in love,” she declared in the teaser.
Well, it looks like Lopez finally has what she’s always wanted. “Bennifer 2” seems to be thriving — even with PTSD.