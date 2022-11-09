Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Reconnected With Ben Affleck After Nearly 20 Years

So much for reconnecting with an old flame on Facebook.

Jennifer Lopez revealed in a new interview with Vogue on Tuesday that she and Ben Affleck rekindled their early aughts relationship over email after nearly 20 years apart.

Affleck, who’d just split with his pandemic flame, Ana de Armas, reached out to the “Marry Me” actor after she and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement.

According to Vogue’s summary of the events, Affleck told Lopez that another magazine reached out for a comment about her, “and he wanted her to know that he had provided a rave.” The magazine said the two continued to talk after the initial email and began visiting each other’s homes.

“Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public,” Lopez said. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

“Not to discredit anything in between that happened because all those things were real too,” she said. “All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again.”

After a bathtub proposal and two weddings (one in Vegas, one in Georgia), the two are now working on blending their families.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez said of her twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children ― Violet, Seraphina and Samuel ― whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” she said, adding that Garner is “an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together.”

Their children played a sweet role at the couple’s second wedding in Georgia, which Lopez detailed in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” in September.

All five kids walked down the aisle ahead of the singer and stood with their parents during the wedding ceremony.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”