Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Took Their Maybe Romance On Vacation

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” an unnamed source told People, while another added to TMZ that the pair “seemed very much like a couple.”

“They were alone,” a different source told E! News. “Just the two of them.”

The two reportedly boarded a plane together back to Los Angeles, where they were taken to Lopez’s Bel Air mansion, which has seemingly become their go-to meetup spot as of late.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004 and starred in films like “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl” together, have made a habit of appearing in the same location in recent weeks.

Before the Montana getaway, they both were at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” where Lopez performed a handful of her hits and Affleck appeared on stage with Jimmy Kimmel.

For the first time in quite a while, Lopez and Affleck are both single following their respective splits from Rodriguez and “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.