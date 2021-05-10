Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Took Their Maybe Romance On Vacation

Send your thoughts, prayers and Coldplay deep cuts to Alex Rodriguez because Bennifer is seemingly rekindling their relationship.
A reunion too large for just one state to hold, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly left California behind last week and jetted off to Montana, where they “spent several days” together, according to People.
After the two were seen carpooling back and forth to the music superstar’s home earlier this month, the former couple took their rumored romance to Big Sky, where Affleck has a residence.
The pair were reportedly spotted in a vehicle together (Affleck was driving; Lopez rode shotgun) near the Big Sky Resort, giving major weight to the buzz that the early aughts power couple is reviving their relationship nearly 20 years later.
“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” an unnamed source told People, while another added to TMZ that the pair “seemed very much like a couple.”
“They were alone,” a different source told E! News. “Just the two of them.”
The two reportedly boarded a plane together back to Los Angeles, where they were taken to Lopez’s Bel Air mansion, which has seemingly become their go-to meetup spot as of late.
Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004 and starred in films like “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl” together, have made a habit of appearing in the same location in recent weeks.
Before the Montana getaway, they both were at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” where Lopez performed a handful of her hits and Affleck appeared on stage with Jimmy Kimmel.
For the first time in quite a while, Lopez and Affleck are both single following their respective splits from Rodriguez and “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.
And while multiple sources have insisted the two are just friends who’ve stayed close throughout the years, fans aren’t as easily convinced, especially after a recent flirty interview, in which Affleck gushed about Lopez looking the “same as you did in 2003.”
“Ben is funny!” Lopez said in response. “He still looks pretty good too.”
Despite the outpouring of support for the potential recoupling, neither party has publicly addressed the relationship rumors and nothing is set in stone until Affleck deletes his Raya account.