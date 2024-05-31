Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30 in New York. MEGA via Getty Images

Aye mate! Welcome back to another proper edition of The Culture Catchall. I’m reporting to you live from jolly old London. So grab yourself a cuppa, some bangers and mash, and let’s get the vibes going.

The block has been hot lately for Jennifer Lopez. Forget her latest cinematic visual project “This Is Me…Now” which coincides with her new album, or even her role in the Netflix flick “Atlas.” The real buzz is all about her rumored breakup with the supposed love of her life: Ben Affleck.

Now, let’s add some context on how we got here. The rumor mill kicked into high gear with whispers of Bennifer heading for splitsville. An insider chatted with InTouch, detailing that the couple — who just rekindled their iconic romance in 2021 and got married in 2022 — were allegedly calling it quits again. The twist? This time, apparently Ben’s not the bad guy. The insider claims he’s “not to blame” and has even “moved out” of their dream house.

That’s crazy, innit?

Speculation really started heating up when J.Lo began making solo appearances, from the Met Gala to the “Atlas” movie premiere. (Unpopular opinion: the film is pretty solid.) The Bronx native has had a jam-packed schedule this year, dropping her ninth studio album “This Is Me…Now,” a follow-up to her 2002 hit “This Is Me…Then.”

Despite juggling all this — trying to keep the focus on her tour endeavors and the wild “Atlas” press run with Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu — J.Lo was abruptly asked about her relationship status with Affleck during a press conference. She and Liu shut that down quickly.

But the interviewer — and the rest of the world — got somewhat of an answer when Lopez and Affleck were spotted together Thursday in Los Angeles, heading to celebrate his daughter Violet’s high school graduation. This was their first public sighting together since May 19, when they were seen outside the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California.

Does this mean that everything is back to normal? No. Does this mean that could be working things out? Possibly. Does this mean that we need to just move on with our lives and mind our business? Yes.

I have to say, while I wouldn’t have rushed into marriage no matter how much I loved someone, I really hope J.Lo and Ben stay together. It would be heartbreaking for their love story to end like this, especially after releasing a cinematic visual and album inspired by their love and reconciliation.

So, while J.Lo’s professional life is on fire, her personal life continues to keep us all guessing. Guess we need to stay tuned for the next chapter in the Bennifer saga.