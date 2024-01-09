Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Sad Ben Affleck Photos

Jennifer Lopez would very much like everyone to stop worrying about her husband, Ben Affleck.
At Sunday’s Golden Globes, the pop icon attempted to set the record straight in regard to Affleck’s well-being amid online chatter about him looking “bored” — or even worse, “sad” — in viral photos of the couple at events together.
“Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “He is good. He is happy, he is here, he is nominated.”
As to how Affleck, whose latest film “Air” was nominated for two Golden Globes, feels about the discussion of his facial expressions, Lopez said he was nonplussed.
“He is like, ‘I’m chilling.’ I don’t understand what people are pressed for,” she said.
The speculation surrounding Affleck’s resting sad face has followed him for quite some time. In 2016, the “Sad Affleck” meme was born after a parody video went viral of a “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” press junket video interview with Affleck and his co-star, Henry Cavill.
Then, at the 2023 Grammy Awards, he appeared to be less than impressed by the starry ceremony.
Now, the discourse has seemingly followed the “Argo” actor and filmmaker everywhere, including routine visits to his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts.
Lopez, meanwhile, has tried to laugh off the public commentary on more than one occasion. In February last year, she shared the trailer for “Air” on Instagram, which began with a still image accompanied by the following caption: “my husband’s happy face.”
Next month, Lopez will unveil her first album in 10 years, “This Is Me... Now.”
Due out Feb. 16, the album is a sequel to 2002’s “This Is Me... Then” and will be accompanied by a film that takes an “intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven” look at Lopez’s “journey to find love,” according to a press release for the movie via Vulture. Tracks on the album include “Mad in Love,” “Dear Ben Pt. II” and “Midnight Train to Vegas,” a nod to Affleck and Lopez’s Sin City wedding in 2022.
On Monday, Lopez teased the album’s first single, “Can’t Get Enough,” with a short video on Instagram showing her in a wedding dress alongside “Grown-ish” actor Trevor Jackson and “Dancing with the Stars” veteran Derek Hough.
Fans will be able to listen to “Can’t Get Enough” in full when it drops Wednesday.
Watch Jennifer Lopez’s “Entertainment Tonight” interview below.