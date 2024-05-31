Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spotted At Family Event Amid Split Rumors

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted together at a family event amid rumors circulating that their marriage is on the rocks.

The duo were seen together Thursday at high school graduation events for Affleck’s daughter, Violet, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner, according to People.

Photos showing the couple walking outside together alongside Affleck’s mother, Chris Ann Boldt, were published in several publications this week.

Prior to Thursday, the two were last photographed together in public May 19, People reported. They were also spotted in public together May 16, apparently for the first time in over a month.

Speculation that the celebrity pair were headed for a split ramped up earlier this month after Affleck did not attend the Met Gala on May 6 with Lopez, who served as a co-chair for the event.

A representative for Affleck told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Affleck’s absence from the Met Gala was due to him filming “The Accountant 2.”

But fans continued to question the status of the couple’s marriage after TMZ published a report suggesting that Affleck has been living in a different home than Lopez.

Neither representatives for Affleck or Lopez immediately responded to requests for comment.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez photographed together on Dec. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez famously first got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits. They rekindled their romance 20 years later and wed in 2022.

Last week, Lopez was asked about the split rumors during a news conference for her new movie, “Atlas” — and her response got the rumor mill churning.

When a reporter asked Lopez about the “truth of the situation” with regards to her marriage, her “Atlas” co-star Simu Liu stepped in and said: “OK we’re not doing that.”

“Thank you so much, guys. I really appreciate it. Thank you,” Liu continued.

“You know better than that,” Lopez chimed in, referring to the reporter.