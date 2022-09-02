Jennifer Lopez isn’t done telling all.

The “Marry Me” actor continued to share candid new details from her August wedding to Ben Affleck in the Thursday edition of her newsletter, aptly titled “On the JLo.”

The couple’s combined five children walked down the aisle prior to Lopez and played a special role in the ceremony, the singer said.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family,” she wrote. “They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

Lopez further revealed that her new husband read one of her “favorite lines” from a movie he directed. The line ― “This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now” ― is from Affleck’s 2016 film, “Live by Night.”

“He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought...how perfect,” the entertainer wrote.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10, 2021, in Venice, Italy. Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

And aside from some “unexpected setbacks” — possibly alluding to her husband’s brother, actor Casey Affleck, missing the big weekend or a guest selling footage from the reception — Lopez said that the wedding “really was heaven.”

“Nothing ever felt more right to me,” the singer said, as the couple made things official in front of friends and family after a broken engagement in the early 2000s.

“I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted,” she wrote.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” Lopez added. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”