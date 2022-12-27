What's Hot

Jennifer Lopez Shares The Unique Theme For Her Family's Christmas Party

The singer celebrated her first Christmas with her husband, Ben Affleck, and said the two "doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!"
Jennifer Lopez didn’t just want turtle doves or a partridge in a pear tree for Christmas.

The singer came up with her own unique twist on a holiday theme for her family’s celebrations this year, telling readers of her “On The JLo” newsletter on Monday that everything centered around the subject of her new song ― “Hummingbird” ― that Lopez penned for her latest album.

“To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down,” she wrote.

“They’re also the fastest bird, but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK,” she continued.

“So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme,” the entertainer added, especially as she spent this Christmas with her new husband, Ben Affleck, and his family. “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents, and tripled the chaos!!”

The singer said she also “wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK.”

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot twice this year ― once in Vegas and once in Georgia ― after a bathtub proposal in April 2022.

The singer recently told Vogue that she and Affleck were working on blending their families.

Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children ― Violet, Seraphina and Samuel ― with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” Lopez explained, adding that Garner is “an amazing co-parent.”

