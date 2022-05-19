Jennifer Lopez Breaks Down Over Oscars Snub In Netflix Documentary Trailer

It’s Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, and she can cry if she wants to; especially when it comes to her egregious Oscars snub for her performance in “Hustlers.”

The first trailer for the music superstar’s upcoming Netflix documentary “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime” is here, giving fans a peek into the blood, sweat and tears behind her legendary career ― and, yes, even the Bennifer of it all.

Advertisement

Directed by Amanda Mitchell, “Halftime” chronicles Lopez during a critical moment in her career as she “reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire,” according to the film’s official description on Netflix.

One milestone that has continued to elude her, however, is an Oscar trophy, as Lopez remarks about struggling “to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously” in an industry that has consistently disappointed her.

Despite immense critical acclaim, she famously failed to score an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the Lorene Scafaria-directed crime drama.

“It was hard. I just had very low self-esteem,” an emotional Lopez says in a voiceover as the trailer shows her crying while looking at her phone in bed. “I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that, and not believe in anything else.”

Advertisement

Later, in the trailer, she adds, “I do this, not for an award. No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.”

Netflix's "Jennifer Lopez: Halftime" will take an intimate look at the superstar's life. YouTube

The multi-hyphenate entertainer previously described the snub as a “little bit of a letdown,” given the hype surrounding her performance, which still managed to garner nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

“You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, no, you don’t need that,” she said during a 2020 sitdown with Oprah Winfrey. “You do this because you love it. I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Ben Affleck, who is now engaged to Lopez 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm, makes an appearance to comment on how unfairly she’s been picked apart in the press. “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’” Affleck recalls after a clip of Billy Bush asking about Lopez’s famous posterior plays. “And she said, ‘I expected this.’”

“Halftime” promises to give viewers an “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” according to the official logline. The film will make its world premiere as the opening night selection for the Tribeca Festival on June 8 before heading over to the streaming service, where it will debut globally on June 14.