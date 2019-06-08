Jennifer Lopez kicked off her 24-city North American tour with the help of her 11-year-old daughter Emme.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer was joined onstage by her daughter during the first night of her “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour, which marks her upcoming 50th birthday.

Lopez shared a video of her singing onstage with Emme during Friday’s show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

“I can’t take it!” the superstar wrote in the post’s caption.

Lopez and Emme, who both donned red poofy ensembles, can be seen in the video singing “Limitless,” Lopez’s song from the soundtrack of her 2018 film “Second Act.”

Last month, Lopez shared a video on YouTube of Emme singing Alicia Keys’ early 2000s hit “If I Ain’t Got You” during a rehearsal for the summer tour.

“We should have her come out and do something on tour!” Lopez says in the video about Emme, whose father is singer Marc Anthony. “Want to put a little piece in this show? We’ll see, we’ll check it out. You don’t have to.”

Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who each have two kids from prior relationships, announced their engagement on social media in March.

The singer thanked her fans in an Instagram post early Saturday morning.

“Tonight, we partied!!!!” she wrote. “Thanks for kicking it off with me, LA. See you again tomorrow!!!!”

The tour is slated to end in Miami on July 25, the day after Lopez’s birthday.