Jennifer Lopez Says She's Not Angry At Ben Affleck For Jennifer Garner Comments

After Affleck told Stern he felt “trapped” in his marriage with Garner, Page Six reported that sources said Lopez was “pissed” about his comments and didn’t “want to be dragged into this.”

“She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him,” the insider told the publication.

However, Lopez told People.com, “This story is simply not true,” and added, “It is not how I feel.”

Lopez went on to praise Affleck and said she “couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

After Affleck’s comments went viral, he blamed the media for using them out of context to make him out to be the “worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

Affleck and Garner were married in 2005 and have three kids together. The two separated in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.