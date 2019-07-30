Jennifer Lopez Drives For First Time In Decades, In Her New Porsche

Jennifer Lopez turned 50 last week and celebrated her birthday with another milestone: her first time driving in about 25 years. (See the video below.)

Only she didn’t do it in your great uncle’s Chevy that he only took to church on Sundays. Her ride was a brand-new Porsche convertible that fiance Alex Rodriguez gifted her.

In a slickly produced video posted Monday by A-Rod, the former baseball great attempts to surprise the woman “who already has everything.” (But apparently not a ridiculously expensive sports car.)

“I’m gonna have to drive?” the dancer/singer/movie star exclaimed at the sight of the vehicle.

After an excited but nervous JLo finally takes the wheel for her maiden Porsche voyage, Rodriguez quipped: “Can I get a double seatbelt?”

See how the ride goes in the clip below.