Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren’t the only ones who shined on stage on Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Emme Maribel Muñiz, Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, joined the pop stars for an epic duet with her mom to “Let’s Get Loud.”

As Shakira played the drums, Muñiz and Lopez sang in front of a Puerto Rican flag. Muñiz also sang a line from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” as part of the mashup.

Muñiz, whose father is musician Marc Anthony, Lopez’s ex-husband, quickly became a favorite of viewers, with many on Twitter praising her performance.

baby emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo pic.twitter.com/UKw9Dbu3yc — mariam (@iownlovato) February 3, 2020

JLo’s daughter Emme and Shakira on the drums!! #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/PQpMjR3PJb — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 3, 2020

Anthony joined the chorus of praise for his daughter, posting a photo of the performance on social media.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” he wrote.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

Muñiz isn’t a stranger to the stage: She made headlines after showing off her vocals alongside her mom during the opening night of Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour.

Last week, Lopez posted photos from a rehearsal for the halftime show, including one of her and her daughter.

“I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals,” she wrote in the caption.