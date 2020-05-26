Jennifer Lopez Explains That Creepy Face In Her Viral Gym Selfie

Jennifer Lopez has finally set the record straight about that mysterious gym selfie.

The “Hustlers” star, who has kept active in quarantine, hoped to encourage her fans to focus on their own fitness when she posted a snapshot of herself in workout gear on Instagram earlier this month.

Much of the buzz around the May 15 photo, however, focused on what appeared to be a man’s face in the background, positioned just above Lopez’s shoulder.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” last week, Lopez revealed that the man was simply someone engaged in a virtual conversation with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

“That was a Zoom,” she told Fallon. “Where we have the Zoom set up is right by our garage. We didn’t have a gym in the house, so we got a bench and a few weights, and I have my rehearsal mirrors back there for dance rehearsal.”

As for the mystery man’s identity, Lopez shrugged.

“It was some real estate guy Alex was on Zoom with,” she said.

With most of Hollywood shut down due to the coronavirus, Lopez’s career still remains in high gear. On Tuesday night, she returns as a judge for Season 4 of NBC’s competition series “World of Dance.”

Though she and Rodriguez had planned to wed this summer, the pandemic has driven the couple to call off their nuptials for now.

But she remains optimistic.

“There’s no planning right now,” she told the “Today” show on Tuesday morning. “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan. So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

Watch Jennifer Lopez’s appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” below.