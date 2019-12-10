Jennifer Lopez Supports Fan Who Convinced Pilot To Tell Flight To Watch 'Hustlers'

You may think you love Jennifer Lopez, but do you love her enough to convince an entire plane to watch one of her movies?

While flying from New York to Los Angeles on JetBlue Monday, one of Lopez’s fans, writer Joseph Longo, managed to get the pilot to make a special announcement about the star.

In honor of JLO’s #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

Hey @JetBlue, there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight. Please let me make an announcement! — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that Lopez was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers.”

As such, Longo got the pilot to call out her Golden Globe nod and ask the plane to “join us in supporting Miss Lopez and watch ‘Hustlers.’” In his announcement, the pilot mistakenly called Longo one of Lopez’s backup dancers.

“Thanks for your support and we hope that Jennifer wins that Oscar,” the pilot says in a video Longo posted of the moment on Twitter.

A @JetBlue pilot read my plea that passengers watch Hustlers in honor of @JLo’s #GoldenGlobes nom. I called myself The Backup JLo, but I guess I’m her backup dancer. The friendly skies supports our Fly Girl! pic.twitter.com/YSYV2gvTMD — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

Longo’s story was corroborated on Twitter as fellow flyers confirmed that they too were on this J.Lo-licious flight.

my JFK➡️LAX flight attendant, making history’s only good midair announcement: “we’d greatly appreciate your support by watching HUSTLERS on the flight today. have a great flight, and let’s hope jennifer gets that oscar!” — grace perry (@perryjetaime) December 9, 2019

hi joseph i was most certainly on your flight https://t.co/YzoaoZ8k8C — grace perry (@perryjetaime) December 9, 2019

A few hours after Longo’s video was posted, Lopez herself responded to the tweet Longo shared, emphatically thanking him and telling him he can be her “backup dancer any day.”

This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day🕺🏻THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue ♥️😂 https://t.co/eCiXRvI6G4 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 10, 2019

Longo claimed that he spotted “15 flyers” watching “Hustlers,” so we’d say his mission was certainly accomplished.