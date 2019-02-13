Jennifer Lopez Will Celebrate Her 50th Birthday By Embarking On Tour

Fresh off an energetic (if divisive) performance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to hit the road once again.

The superstar announced plans for her It’s My Party tour in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday.

The trek, which will kick off in June, is being timed to coincide with Lopez’s 50th birthday on July 24. Though she has been performing regularly in Las Vegas with her “All I Have” residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, this will be her first tour since 2012.

“This summer, I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday since it is a big birthday,” she said.

Compared to her previous road shows, the It’s My Party tour will be a relatively intimate affair. The artist will be playing fewer than 30 shows across the U.S., making it all the more special for fans.

It turns out, the two-time Grammy nominee has a number of reasons to celebrate as of late. She and Alex Rodriguez marked their two-year anniversary together earlier this month.

That milestone prompted DeGeneres to present Lopez with a hilariously ostentatious clock emblazoned with an image of the couple sharing a kiss “to remind [Rodriguez] that time is ticking, and he should hurry up and propose.”

Whether an engagement ring is in Lopez’s future is anyone’s guess, but she revealed that Rodriguez gave her a pretty epic gift for their anniversary.

“I’m obsessed with [the HGTV series] ‘Fixer Upper.’ So we actually got a little fixer-upper next to the water,” Lopez said. “We were like, ‘Ah we gotta fix this up. It’s really a house that needs work.’”

Rodriguez agreed and decided to go straight to “Fixer Upper” co-host Joanna Gaines for advice before summoning Lopez for a special “meeting” to discuss interior decorating.

“He opens up the FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines!” Lopez said. “I totally fangirled out!”

More important than the gift itself, however, was the fact that Rodriguez had listened and paid close attention to Lopez’s interests and, specifically, her passion for “Fixer Upper.”