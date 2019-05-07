Jennifer Lopez Walking In On Hamburger Katy Perry In Met Gala Bathroom Is High Art

But we really should be paying attention to the Met Gala bathroom situation, because that’s where a random assortment of celebrities have historically co-mingled for a banned selfie ― we’re looking at you, Kylie Jenner ― or even a cigarette break.

Enter Katy Perry, who at the beginning of the night outshined the competition in a sparkly silver Moschino dress adorned with three tiers of electric candles for a full-blown chandelier moment.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Katy Perry arrives at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on Monday night.

The headdress alone reportedly weighed 40 pounds, so after lighting up the carpet, Perry slipped into something a bit more sensible: a giant, glittery hamburger costume.

The “Witness” singer was seen later in the night sporting a lettuce mini-dress that served as part of the filling ― alongside some impressive cheese, tomato and pickle detail ― for the burger. She also had a toothpick fashioned on the top of her head.

Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images Katy Perry pictured at a Met Gala after party on Monday in New York City.

Getting into the get-up took some coordination, and Perry’s friend shared a video of her shimmying into it.

That’s when a hilariously nonchalant Jennifer Lopez, who stunned in a silver fringe dress and matching headpiece, walked into the bathroom where Perry was getting dressed.

Lopez is no stranger to an outlandish look, so she just offered a “Hey, babe!” to the group before going about her business like a true icon.

Katy Perry being a hamburger and Jennifer Lopez walking in on her in the bathroom at the #metgala will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/BbzObt8cZw — ‎ً (@suddenlyistan) May 7, 2019