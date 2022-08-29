Jennifer Lopez Snaps At Wedding Attendee Who Leaked Video To TMZ

Jennifer Lopez shamed a wedding guest Saturday for leaking video of the party to TMZ, saying the person “took advantage of our private moment.”

Lopez was captured on video serenading husband Ben Affleck, who’s seated, while J.Lo, supported by backup dancers, sings the lyric “can’t get enough” followed by a bleep.

The two got hitched in Las Vegas last month but held another ceremony Aug. 20 at Affleck’s Georgia estate. More than 100 guests descended on Hampton Island Preserve to honor Bennifer 2.0 at the same spot the two had been planning to marry in the early 2000s.

But someone apparently crossed the line by sending the clip to the gossip site.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” Lopez wrote in a comment posted by Instagram fan account @jlow0rld. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys,” Lopez added.

