Jennifer Lopez knows we love watching her embark on a potentially messy juicy relationship.

And she’s doing just that in the trailer of her upcoming movie “Marry Me,” which is set to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2022.

In her return to rom-coms (welcome back, Jen, we’ve missed you!), Lopez plays a pop star named Kat Valdez who plans to marry her famous boo Bastian (played by Colombia musician Maluma) on stage during a concert. But right before her PR dream of a ceremony is about to begin, she finds out that her fiancé is cheating on her with her assistant.

This discovery becomes the catalyst for a romantic entanglement with a divorced school teacher named Charlie (Owen Wilson), whose daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and friend Parker (Sarah Silverman) force him to go to Kat’s concern.