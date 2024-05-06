Entertainmentred carpetJennifer Lopez Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez's Sheer Met Gala Gown Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Lopez was decked out in jewels by
Carly Ledbetter
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in NYC.
Jennifer Lopez showed up and showed out at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer wowed in a sheer, glittering gown paired with sky-high platforms and a clutch in matching tones.

Lopez’s necklace (which totaled nearly 100 carats in diamonds), earrings, bracelet, and two rings were all provided by Tiffany & Co.

Lopez is a co-chair of this year’s esteemed event, alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya and, of course, Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Another look at Lopez's gorgeous gown.
Guests at the gala will be able to preview the Costume Institute’s exhibit, which is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The dress code for the event is “The Garden of Time,” which is based on a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard.

When Vogue first announced the theme for this year’s gala, it described the dress code and accompanying exhibition as centering on “fleeting beauty.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jennifer Lopez, fashion detail, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
“The most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the ‘garden’ part of ‘The Garden of Time,’” the fashion bible said, instructing guests and followers alike to “Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough).”

Wintour said in an interview with the “Today” show on Monday that the exhibition actually broke her “cardinal rule.”

“When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things,” she explained.

Wintour said that she imagined “we’ll see a lot of flowers” on tonight’s red carpet.

