Jennifer Lopez shared a “spiritual moment” with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Alicia Keys shortly before their surprise appearance at Sunday’s Grammys.

The singer told late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday how the five women “kinda joined hands” and began thanking God “for these blessings and to be here and to help us shine light and to create unity and goodness.”

“We were feeling each other, power, and hoping we could create a really special moment for everybody,” added Lopez, who defended herself from criticism over her role in a Motown tribute at the ceremony.