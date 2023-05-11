What's Hot

Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Her Mom Saying She ‘Prayed’ For A Ben Affleck Reunion

Guadalupe Rodríguez had previously said she “always” knew her daughter would reunite with the actor.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Jennifer Lopez seemed fairly taken aback by her mom’s recent admission that she “prayed” for years that the singer would reunite with Ben Affleck.

The actor and singer addressed the remarks made by her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, during a red-carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday.

“It’s so funny, she never said that to me,” Lopez said. “We never spoke about it.”

She added, “She really loved him when we were together before, so maybe deep down, I don’t know.”

Rodríguez gushed over her daughter’s rekindled relationship with Affleck during an appearance with Lopez on “Today” last week.

“I knew that you’d always get back together,” she told Lopez. “Because I prayed for 20 years.”

Lopez and Affleck sent the internet into a frenzy when they confirmed their revived relationship — with a makeout pic — on social media in July 2021.

They first got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits. The couple reunited and wed 20 years later, in August 2022. Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

During an appearance on “The View” last week, Lopez called Affleck an “amazing dad.”

She said, “He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen.”

Lopez stars in the action thriller, “The Mother,” set to premiere on Netflix Friday.

