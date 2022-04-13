Jennifer Lopez Is Getting An 'Intimate' Netflix Documentary About Her Life

Reminding us once again that no one hustles harder, Jennifer Lopez will next appear in an “intimate” Netflix documentary to commemorate her life and career.

Directed by Amanda Mitchell, “Halftime” will follow the 52-year-old pop icon and film star at a turning point, as she “reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire,” according to a press release.

The film will make its world premiere as the opening night selection for the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8 before heading over to Netflix, where it will debut globally on June 14.

As for what we can expect, “Halftime” will offer an “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” per the festival.

“It’s just the beginning,” Lopez wrote on social media Wednesday alongside the film’s poster.

Lopez is indeed coming off an eventful past few years. She rocked the Super Bowl back in 2020 alongside Shakira with a medley of her greatest hits months before she went on to appear at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. She attended the event with then fiancé Alex Rodriguez and famously concluded her performance by belting a refrain from her smash hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Since then, of course, she has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, with the two announcing their plans to tie the knot earlier this week nearly two decades after calling off their original engagement.

But it sounds like Lopez’s documentary won’t dive too deeply into romance, as it focuses instead on her “evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

The film’s premiere will take place at United Palace in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, just a few miles from where the Bronx-born musician grew up in the borough’s Castle Hill neighborhood.

The Grammy winner inked a multiyear production deal with the streaming giant in 2021, which at the time included a slate of both scripted and unscripted film and television projects that looked to amplify the voices of diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.

