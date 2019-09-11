Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday recalled the “simple and wise” marriage advice she received from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lopez told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how she became enthralled with the high court justice after watching the documentary “RBG” soon after getting engaged to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

Ginsburg’s happy marriage to late husband Marty struck a particular chord with the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer. So, when the “Hustlers” star and Rodriguez ended up meeting with Ginsburg in her chambers, Lopez wasted no time in asking for the secret to a successful relationship.

According to Lopez, Ginsburg replied:

I’ll tell you what my mother-in-law told me on my wedding day, which was ‘It’s good to be a little deaf sometimes.’

“It was so simple and wise,” commented Lopez, who said Ginsburg also used it with her work, too.

