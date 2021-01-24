Jennifer Lopez Recreates 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' Music Video 20 Years Later

Days after getting loud at the presidential inauguration, Jennifer Lopez honored another pivotal moment in American history: the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” music video.

While many things have changed in her life over the last two decades, J.Lo’s strutting abilities have not, so to mark the 20th anniversary of the song’s release, she delivered a near-perfect recreation of the video’s most iconic moment.

In a clip posted to Instagram on Saturday, the 51-year-old singer stomps down a beach, tossing away her sunglasses, white coat and jewelry, as the song plays — just as she did 20 years ago.

“Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot,” Lopez wrote alongside the clip, which has racked up over 8 million views.

She then encouraged fans to show off their own renditions, tweeting that the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge “starts now.”

The song was the lead single on Lopez’s sophomore album, “J.Lo,” which was released on Jan. 23, 2001. The record became a turning point in both her professional and personal life, eventually going quadruple platinum and cementing her as a musical force to be reckoned with.

On set, the superstar entertainer also met her future husband Cris Judd, who appears as a back-up dancer in the music video’s legendary dance break. The two became close behind the scenes, shortly after her split from Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.

The music video’s production was chronicled on MTV’s “Making the Video,” which took fans into Lopez’s process, further enshrining the project as one of her all-time classics.

In a separate post on Instagram, Lopez paid further tribute to the album, writing, “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs. Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!”

While she hasn’t released a new album since “A.K.A.” in 2014, Lopez dropped the single “In The Morning” in November, along with an accompanying music video in which she stuns in an array of jaw-dropping looks.

And for those can’t believe Lopez hasn’t gotten the help of medical intervention over the years, the singer recently set the record straight.

Responding to a fan who wrote, “You definitely have Botox. And tons of it” on one of her posts, Lopez clapped back — and slipped in a promotion of her latest venture, JLO Beauty.

“LOL that’s just my face!!!” she wrote. “For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others,” she continued. “Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”