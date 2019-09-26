Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime Show In 2020

One has hips that don’t lie and the other has had us waiting for tonight this night for years: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have announced that they’ll be performing during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in February 2020.

On Thursday, the iconic singers shared the news that they’d be sharing the stage for the first time ever in honor of the Super Bowl on their respective social media pages.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said in a press release for the show. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Shakira also expressed her excitement, sharing that she’s “so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world ― and to top it off, on my birthday!”

“This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!” she said.

Shakira wrapped up the El Dorado World Tour last year. Meanwhile, Lopez is starring in the film “Hustlers” and recently closed out the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week wearing an almost exact replica of her iconic 2000 Grammys gown.