If anyone should be considered a style icon, it’s Jennifer Lopez.

The singer and actress, who’s fittingly set to receive the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award on June 3, has been experimenting with fashion since she first came on the scene in the late ’90s. In those days, JLo gravitated toward crop tops and slinky silhouettes. As she became more famous, her style became a little more sophisticated, though no less sexy.

We all witnessed a turning point when Lopez attended the Grammys in 2000 wearing that Versace gown. You know the one: blue and green chiffon with a V-neckline down to there. It takes a certain type of person to pull off that dress and, clearly, Lopez is that person. Since then, she’s cemented her status as a daring style star who hasn’t met a naked dress she doesn’t like.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement Tuesday.

Lopez is a red carpet staple who never fails to command our attention with her ensembles. To celebrate her upcoming CFDA honor, we’re taking a look back at the performer’s most memorable style moments over the years.