If anyone should be considered a style icon, it’s Jennifer Lopez.
The singer and actress, who’s fittingly set to receive the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award on June 3, has been experimenting with fashion since she first came on the scene in the late ’90s. In those days, JLo gravitated toward crop tops and slinky silhouettes. As she became more famous, her style became a little more sophisticated, though no less sexy.
We all witnessed a turning point when Lopez attended the Grammys in 2000 wearing that Versace gown. You know the one: blue and green chiffon with a V-neckline down to there. It takes a certain type of person to pull off that dress and, clearly, Lopez is that person. Since then, she’s cemented her status as a daring style star who hasn’t met a naked dress she doesn’t like.
“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement Tuesday.
Lopez is a red carpet staple who never fails to command our attention with her ensembles. To celebrate her upcoming CFDA honor, we’re taking a look back at the performer’s most memorable style moments over the years.
1997
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Badgley Mischka dress for her first Oscars ceremony in 1997.
1997
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Lopez wears a slinky, backless black dress at the California Fashion Industry Friends of AIDS Project Los Angeles benefit dinner and fashion show honoring Tom Ford on June 5 in Santa Monica.
1998
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Lopez wears a silver top and long black skirt at the 7th annual MTV VMAs.
1998
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
The performer wears an off-white ensemble with cowboy hat for the 1999 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles.
1999
Rose Hartman via Getty Images
Lopez wears a silver minidress for the Notorious magazine party at the Limelight Club in New York.
1999
Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
Lopez performs in an embellished bra top and sparkly skirt at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
2000
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Lopez wears a white crop top, bandana and matching pants at the 2000 MTV VMAs in New York.
2000
Scott Gries via Getty Images
Lopez wears her famous Versace gown at the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
2002
Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Versace gown at the 74th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on March 24.
2003
Frank Micelotta via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Valentino gown and Harry Winston jewelry at the 75th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23 in Hollywood.
2004
SGranitz via Getty Images
Lopez attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on April 3 in Westwood, California.
2005
Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images
Lopez wears a ruffled dress for the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France.
2006
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lopez wears a sparkly minidress at the 2006 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 31 in New York City.
2007
Mark Mainz via Getty Images
The singer and actress wears a green vintage gown by Jean Dessès at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 5 in West Hollywood.
2007
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Lopez wears a double-breasted white suit during the Us Weekly presents Us' Hot Hollywood 2007 at Sugar in Hollywood, California.
2007
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Lopez wears Marchesa at the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 15.
2009
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Lopez wears a gold Marchesa dress at the 66th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 11.
2010
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Lopez wears Armani Privé for the 82nd Academy Awards on March 7 in Hollywood.
2011
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Gucci gown for the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York.
2012
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Lopez wears Zuhair Murad at the 84th Oscars on Feb. 26 in Hollywood. (Fun fact: This look has been immortalized in Barbie form
.)
2013
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Michael Kors dress for the 2013 Met Gala celebrating the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition on May 6 in New York.
2014
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
The singer wears a glittering Charbel Zoe dress for the 2014 MTV VMAs on Aug. 24 in Inglewood, California.
2015
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Zuhair Murad cape-gown at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills.
2015
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The singer wears a gown by Zuhair Murad couture for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 22 in Beverly Hills.
2015
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The entertainer wears an Elie Saab gown at the 87th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Feb. 22 in Hollywood.
2015
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Lopez wears an Atelier Versace dragon-embellished dress for the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 in New York.
2016
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
The "I'm Real" singer wears a Giambattista Valli gown for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.
2017
John Shearer via Getty Images
Lopez wears a purple Ralph & Russo gown for the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.
2017
Sergi Alexander via Getty Images
Lopez wears a black cutout dress by Julien Macdonald for the the Latin Billboard Awards at Watsco Center on April 27 in Coral Gables, Florida.
2018
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lopez wears a silver gown by Atelier Versace for the 2018 MTV VMAs on Aug. 20 in New York.
2018
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The "Booty" singer wears a bright pink gown by Georges Chakra for the the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.
2018
Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images
Lopez wears Giambattista Valli couture for the premiere of "Second Act" on Dec. 12 in New York.
2019
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
The performer wears a Ralph & Russo ensemble for the 61st annual Grammy at Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
2019
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Lopez wears a Tom Ford dress for the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.