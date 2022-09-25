Jennifer Lopez Hasn't Had Enough Of Action Movies In 'The Mother' Trailer

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Halftime" premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night in June 2022. She stars in the upcoming Netflix film "The Mother." Theo Wargo via Getty Images

What worked 20 years ago for Jennifer Lopez is clearly coming back in style, so why shouldn’t the Bennifer principle hold true for her movie career?

Yes, two decades after thrilling audiences in “Enough,” the multi-hyphenate entertainer is getting back to her ass-kicking roots with “The Mother,” an upcoming action-packed Netflix film from “Mulan” director Niki Caro.

Lopez stars in the film as a deadly assassin who “comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men,” per the official synopsis.

The trailer, which was released during the company’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, opens with the actor flexing her physicality by doing pullups on a remote cabin in the woods. Like many hardened killers before her, Lopez’s character appears to be living entirely off the grid, readying her mind, body and stockpile of ammunition for a fight.

When her daughter is abducted, she’s pulled back into the action, as we see flashes of her swerving through city streets, evading bad guys on snowmobiles and generally just going into full “mama bear” mode.

“You saw what was out there,” Lopez tells her onscreen daughter played by Lucy Paez. “It’s going to keep coming.”

“The Mother,” which was co-written by “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Misha Green, also stars Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Gael Garcia Bernal and “The Handmaid’s Tale” alum Joseph Fiennes as a heavily scarred baddie.

The film is the first feature under a partnership Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions recently formed with Netflix, according to Variety.

Lopez previously collaborated with the streaming service on the documentary “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime,” which took an intimate look at her decades-spanning career in music, fashion and film. She can next be seen in Amazon’s upcoming rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and Jennifer Coolidge.