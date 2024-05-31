Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Summer Tour, And The Timing Is... Interesting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

With speculation over her private life continuing to intensify, Jennifer Lopez has canceled her forthcoming “This Is Me... Live” Tour.

The actor and singer made the announcement Friday on her website, telling fans she was “completely heartsick and devastated” about the decision.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time...”

Representatives for tour promoter Live Nation told Billboard that Lopez “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” People who bought tickets for the now-canceled shows would be eligible for refunds at their point of purchase, they added.

Jennifer Lopez was originally slated to kick off her "This Is Me... Live" Tour next month in Orlando, Florida. Billboard via Getty Images

Prior to Friday’s announcement, Lopez had been slated to kick off the “This Is Me... Live” Tour June 26 in Orlando, Florida, before moving on to Miami, San Francisco and other cities. The trek was scheduled to wrap in August with a two-show stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In recent weeks, however, many of Lopez’s planned shows had been beset by reports of low ticket sales, and a total of seven dates were previously canceled. Last month, the tour was quietly rebranded as a greatest hits show after Lopez’s latest album, “This Is Me... Now,” was widely panned by critics and plummeted on the Billboard charts.

The album was accompanied by a feature film, “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” and a documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” ― both of which failed to make much of an impact with fans.