Jennifer Lopez Spotted In Outfit That Looks Eerily Similar To Iconic Versace Dress

Jennifer Lopez’s love may not cost a thing, but her outfits sure do.

The 50-year-old singer actor, and dancer was seen out and about in Miami over the weekend in an outfit that many of her fans might find familiar. Rocking a bodysuit, pants and a matching bag, Lopez wore Versace clothing featuring the brand’s iconic palm print:

MiamiPIXX/BACKGRID Jennifer Lopez heads to a family brunch on Saturday at Soho House in Miami Beach, Florida, wearing a casual look of her famous Versace dress.

Lopez made that same print world-famous when she wore it on a low-cut, silk chiffon dress to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony in 2000. The dress made such a splash when she hit the red carpet that it propelled Google developers to create an image search tool ― what we now know as Google Images ― to help the droves of people searching for “Jennifer Lopez’s green dress.”

The “Hustlers” star and her famous dress previously made headlines last year during Milan Fashion Week when she closed Versace’s show wearing a near-exact replica of the 2000 gown. She also wore a recreated version of the gown for a concert in 2014.

Long live J.Lo and the Versace gown that just won’t quit.