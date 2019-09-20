Jennifer Lopez is hustling hard this fashion month, closing out shows and breaking the internet (again).

The 50-year-old walked the runway at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday wearing an almost exact replica of her iconic 2000 Grammys gown. You know, the one that basically created Google Images.

MIGUEL MEDINA via Getty Images Everyone else can go home now, right?

Lopez brought the house down in a look just as revealing and iconic as the original. She posed for photos with Donatella Versace that immediately began circulating on social media. The dress, which she also wore a recreated version of for a concert in 2014, is the gift that keeps on giving for Lopez, Versace and the world.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Two. Icons.

It’s not an exact replica ― the 2000 version had long sleeves and the fabric appeared to be a bit more sheer. But nearly everything about the look, Lopez included, looks identical.

Jim Smeal via Getty Images You never forget the first time seeing Jennifer Lopez in this iconic gown.

We’re surprised she didn’t just wear the original ― apparently it’s still sitting in her house.