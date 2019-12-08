Jennifer Lopez Brings Back That Iconic Green Dress, Heads Explode On 'SNL'

At this point, if Jennifer Lopez doesn’t wear that Google-image-search-creating gown to a function, it’s a major let down.

So the multi-hyphenate performer pulled the iconic dress out of her closet once again during her opening “Saturday Night Live” monologue to prove that, one, she’s still got it and, two, she’s probably having a better year than you.

Because if you starred in the record-breaking “Hustlers,” got engaged to a Yankee, went on a world tour, and were set to slay at the Super Bowl halftime show, you’d be pretty smug too, OK?

Lopez kicked off the monologue in a truly splendid tuxedo, later reminding everybody that she also turned 50 years old — a revelation that caused cast member Beck Bennett’s head to literally explode in the audience.

The Grammy-winner then launched into a rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” with an assist from the Radio City Rockettes, as they all impressively high-kicked in unison.

And just as the number was coming to a close, Lopez performed a quick-change into the infamous dress onstage, which surely made a few heads explode at home.

Lopez wore the same look on the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week in September, nearly two decades after she broke the internet ― before it was really even the internet ― wearing the gown at the 2000 Grammys.

Check out the full opening monologue above.