Jennifer Love Hewitt Hilariously Responds To Claims That Her Face Looks Different

Jennifer Love Hewitt can’t hardly wait to shut down rumors about her appearance.

Late last month, a video of the “9-1-1” actor started going viral on social media. The footage showed Hewitt getting her long, blond locks cut and dyed into a brown bob with a copper hue.

But the discourse surrounding the video wasn’t about Hewitt’s new cut. Rather, people began speculating about whether the “Ghost Whisperer” star had relied too heavily on Instagram filters or had gotten some cosmetic procedures — like a brow lift — with many saying that her face looked completely different.

On Sunday, Hewitt took to her Instagram story to quell the chatter in the most amusing way possible: by posting a series of selfies with ridiculously cartoonish filters.

“So many people said I look different. I look the same as always,” she began, sharing two filtered snaps of herself with gargantuan lips.

“Couldn’t look more natural,” she continued, with a filter that appeared to be the antithesis of “natural.”

“I woke up like this,” she said, using a filter of a man with a mustache and goatee.

“Filters don’t change you that much,” she added, with a filter of a child’s face.

In a sixth selfie — featuring a less over-the-top filter — Hewitt toned down the sarcasm and got more sincere.

“Jk. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love,” she wrote.

Although she made a great point, she wasn’t quite done responding to all the gossip.

In a video clip, Hewitt reportedly went on to address the belief that she’d had work done.

“Hi. I don’t usually do this, but I’ve had a lot of people lately say that I’ve had a brow-lifting procedure. I don’t what that — I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that,” she said, according to Allure.

“The only thing that I’ve done is microblading with Audrey, who I love,” she noted, referring to microblading artist Audrey Glass.

An addition to microblading — a procedure in which semipermanent tattoo ink is applied to the eyebrows, mimicking the appearance of individual hairs — Hewitt said she uses Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lifting gel to achieve a high-arched look.

The “Heartbreakers” star is no stranger to public discourse surrounding her appearance. In a 2021 conversation with Vulture, she reflected on being sexually objectified before the age of 18.

She told the entertainment site that she’d become so used to “inappropriate” questions in the 1990s and early 2000s that she “just started to [prepare myself], like, I know I’m doing an interview today, so I’m pretty sure at least 20 of the 40 minutes is going to be about boobs and body stuff, so we’ll just get that out of the way and then maybe they’ll ask me something else.”