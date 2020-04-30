Conservative Columnist Taunts 'Sniveling Sycophant' Mike Pence Over Mask Stunt

Vice President Mike Pence continues to come under fire over his refusal to wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic this week.

Pence claimed he didn’t need a mask ― despite the clinic’s policy that everyone should wear one ― because he is frequently tested for coronavirus, as is everyone in close proximity to President Donald Trump.

Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post suggested another reason.

“Why would Pence act so recklessly, putting himself and caregivers in further danger?” she asked in her column, before providing an answer:

“Well, Trump does not like the idea of wearing a mask so a sniveling sycophant probably wouldn’t want to be seen in one, either. It is difficult to fathom someone so weak in character as to endanger others because of his boss’s vanity.”

Trump has said he will not wear a mask regardless of recommendations from his own task force that everyone should use facial coverings when going outside.

“I just don’t want to wear one myself, it’s a recommendation,” Trump said earlier this month. “Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know, I don’t see it for myself.”