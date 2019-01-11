Wife Of California Governor Will Go By 'First Partner' Instead Of 'First Lady'

“The work I do really parallels and complements Gavin’s work because it’s about awakening people’s consciousness, shifting hearts and minds, attitudes and behaviors,” Siebel Newsom said in a Los Angeles Times profile published in November.

The governor has been an advocate for gender issues, including women’s and LGBTQ rights. He spoke highly of his wife to the Los Angeles Times, telling the paper her work is more important than ever after the recent Me Too movement.

“It’s been long overdue, and we’re all expressing ourselves in a way that a decade ago we weren’t. So I think it’s uncomfortable for many,” he said. “The way she’s presenting this debate is in a much safer place because she doesn’t look through the prism of politics and who’s to blame. It’s much more focused on what to do.”