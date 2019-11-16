Transcripts of closed-door testimony given to House investigators by two top White House officials shed new light on key details of President Donald Trump’s controversial dealings with Ukraine upon their release Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Morrison, deputy assistant to Trump, told impeachment investigators late last month that Ukrainian officials were informed that both a coveted White House meeting and U.S. military aid were contingent on a public announcement about investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Morrison’s assertion backs up the public testimony given this week by acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

Jennifer Williams, a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, said in her testimony earlier this month that she found Trump’s requests in the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be “unusual and inappropriate.”

She also said that ― contrary to an edited transcript of the call released by the White House ― Zelensky brought up Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden was on the board. Trump has alleged without evidence that Joe Biden inappropriately favored Burisma as he worked to curb corruption in Ukraine when he was vice president.

“The testimony released today shows that President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky immediately set off alarm bells throughout the White House. Both witnesses provided the Committees with first-hand accounts after personally listening to the call in the White House Situation Room,” the chairs of the House intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs committees said in a statement on Saturday.

Read Timothy Morrison’s testimony here, and Jennifer Williams’ testimony here. Highlights assembled by the House Intelligence Committee can be found for Morrison here and Williams here.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.