J. Kempin via Getty Images Jenny Mollen, pictured with Jason Biggs and Sid in 2016, said their son is now eating ice cream cones and recovering at home.

Actress Jenny Mollen, wife of “American Pie” star Jason Biggs, revealed on Instagram that she accidentally dropped their son Sid on his head this past Saturday. The 5-year-old’s skull was fractured and he ended up in the intensive care unit of a Manhattan hospital, she wrote on Wednesday.

Mollen thanked doctors, nurses, hospital workers and her husband, joking that her post had “turned into an Oscars acceptance speech.”

She also had good news to share ― that Sid was by then “recovering nicely” at home and eating “chocolate dipped ice cream cones.”

“My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position,” she wrote. “You are not alone.”

Angela Kinsey of “The Office” thanked Mollen for sharing the experience. “As parents we try our best but things can go south in a split second,” she wrote in the comments.

Krysten Ritter of “Jessica Jones” also commented: “I’m so sorry you guys are going through this. Fast recovery for Sid! Sending love.”